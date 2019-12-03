Iran to launch new shipping line to Eastern Mediterranean

TEHRAN – Iran plans to launch a direct shipping route to carry its goods to the Eastern Mediterranean, IRNA reported on Monday, quoting an official with Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), as saying.

“Despite the unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s maritime transportation industry, Safiran Payam Darya Shipping Company (SAPID) intends to launch a new shipping line, specifically aimed for carrying basic good cargos to Eastern Mediterranean in order to support the exports sector,” Head of IRISL’s Bulk Carrier Company Mohammadreza Banaei said.

Increasing the share of the national fleet from the country’s total imports and exports transport market has been cited as the most important goal for launching this shipping line, he said.

“With the inauguration of this shipping line, from Iran to Eastern Mediterranean and vice versa, the national fleet share will increase and it is expected to also provide suitable ways for transportation of products to Iran via Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea,” Banaei added.

Supporting the country’s exporters during the sanctions era is also among the objectives of the mentioned shipping line, he stressed.

Following the studies made, transporting various types of consignments up to 20,000 tons will be carried out through this line to the destination of the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean using multipurpose vessels.

EF/MA

