IRISL ranks 14th among world’s top 100 shipping lines

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is ranked 14 in Alphaliner’s latest list of world’s top 100 shipping lines published on June 20, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

The Alphaliner Top 100 is the ranking of the largest container or liner operators in terms of global capacity, taking into account the fleets of virtually all of the container operators worldwide.

Based on the provided data, the IRISL’s capacity now takes up 0.7 percent of world’s shipping lines, up 0.3 percent from the last year report.

In 2018, IRISL stood at the 19th place in Alphaliner’s Top 100 ranking, while the company held the 22nd place in its preceding year.

The IRISL Group currently owns 50 vessels with a total capacity of 154,415 TEU. Of the mentioned vessels, 46 are owned by IRISL and four of them are leased.

As the world's largest container shipping company, the Danish Maersk is ranked first in the list of the world’s top 100 container/liner operators with 716 vessels and a total capacity of 4,146,098 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) holds the second-highest place in the list. The company owns 536 ships with a total container capacity of 3,402,000 TEU.

With 474 vessels and a total capacity of 2,895,058 TEU, the Chinese state-owned China Ocean Shipping Company, known as COSCO or COSCO Group is the world’s third biggest shipping company while the French company CMA CGM holds the fourth place with 521 ships and a capacity of 2,689,265 TEU.

