Isfahan children’s film festival kicks off

TEHRAN -- The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened at Ghadir Park in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Monday evening.

The ceremony opened with a message from Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi, which was read to the participants.

“The speedy progress of the world of today has changed the life of man in different areas including culture. However, it promises a gradual, evolutionary change in children, and the Isfahan festival has taken new steps to achieve this path, promising new developments,” read part of the message.

“The screening of a selection of participating films in the flood-hit regions of the country is also a great happening and needs to be praised,” the message added.

Director of the festival Alireza Tabesh in his brief words also expressed thanks to the all participants and the Iranian and foreign guests, and especially the art and cultural officials of Isfahan for their great help in organizing the festival.

A great number of Iranian and international films will go on screen during the gala, which will be running in Isfahan until August 26.

Eleven animated movies and nine short films have been selected from different countries to be screened at the festival.

The animation lineup includes Russian filmmaker Sergei Ryabov’s 2018 movie “6:1” that portrays an inseparable girl and cat who are playing checkers, and the cat loses again and again.

Latvian director Edmunds Jansons’ 2017 animation “Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness” will also be screened.

It is about a six-year-old girl known as Pigtail, who together with her shaggy friend from her closet, Mr. Sleeplessness, come up with a “brilliant” plan to return her baby brother Leo to the amusement park where they believe he was bought.

Also included is “Plankton” by Gustaf Lindstrom from Britain. The 2018 animation gives the viewers a glimpse of the ideas and aspirations that float around at the bottom of the food chain.

“The Kite” by Martin Smatana from Germany is a 2019 animation which depicts a little boy who visits his grandfather in the countryside and they fly a kite together.

“Kinkaku-ji” by Viktor Azeev from Russia narrates the story of a camper, Greg, who wants to learn how to write poetry, and follows his friends’ advice and makes his way to Japan where a majestic golden temple belonging to Kinkaku-dzi lies.

The organizers also announced earlier that a selection of movies honored at different editions of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France will go on screen during the festival.

In addition, eight features and animations by Danish filmmakers will be reviewed during a special program.

A selection of 12 Iranian animations will also be competing in the national section of the festival, in addition to 10 Iranian short films, which are also competing in the national section.

The festival also plans to review films and animated movies from Georgia and Tatarstan.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) office in Tehran has dedicated a special award to a movie that provides a profound insight into children’s issues at the festival this year.

All the features, mid-length and short films competing in the Iranian national section will be reviewed for the UNICEF award.

The films will be reviewed by a special committee under the supervision of Iranian actress Mahtab Keramati, who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Three Iranian cineastes will also be honored this year for their lifetime achievements in children’s cinema.

Screen and stage actress Maryam Saadat, filmmaker Mahin Javaherian and former director of the Fajr Film Festival Alireza Rezadad are the three honorees.

Photo: A troupe of young musicians performs at the opening ceremony of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) in Ghadir Park in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. (IFFCY)

