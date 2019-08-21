Over 60m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iran’s ports since March

TEHRAN- loading and unloading of goods at ports of Iran has exceeded 60 million tons since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21), the portal of the Roads and Urban Development Ministry reported quoting the minister as saying on Tuesday.

Speaking in an event on the occasion of the World Maritime Day, Mohammad Eslami noted that exports from the country’s ports has increased six percent while the imports have witnessed a 25 percent rise in the mentioned period.

While Iran is combatting the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play some significant role in this combat. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitate loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

On May 21, the deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said following a directive by President Hassan Rouhani, IRICA is providing new facilities for importers of basic goods which makes them able to clear their commodities in less than an hour.

“For basic goods such as meat, system formalities and clearance procedures will be carried out in less than an hour and importers can transport their goods soon after,” Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi said.

Connecting the ports which are the major cargo hubs of the country to the national railway network is another project seriously followed up by the government.

The head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) has recently announced that 59 kilometers of railroads are planned to be built for connecting the major cargo hubs in the country to the national railway network by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

Saeed Rasouli mentioned linking the cargo hubs to the railway network as one of the main priorities of RAI in the current year.

All such measures indicate the strong will for strengthening the role of ports especially during this time of sanctions.

And they are bringing results; as the head of PMO has announced that all port development projects are underway with no halt.

Despite the sanctions and the difficulties resulted from them, there are still high traffics in the ports which show that the country’s shipping and port activities are running well, Mohammad Rastad has said and underlined taking advantage of such potential to materialize economic objectives of the country.

