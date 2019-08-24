Imports of basic goods into Iranian ports up 67% in 5 months

TEHRAN – Some 11 million tons of basic goods were shipped into Iranian ports in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), 67 percent more than the figure for last year’s same period, ILNA reported.

According to Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO)’s Ports Affairs Director Ravanbakhsh Behzadian, during the mentioned time span, Imam Khomeini Port, in southwestern Khuzestan Province, had the greatest share of commodity shipments.

Loading and unloading of commodities at Imam Khomeini Port stood at 12.4 million tons since the beginning of the current year [March 21] up to August 14, a 22 percent rise year-on-year, the official said.

In the mentioned period, 141 vessels loaded or unloaded commodities at Imam Khomeini Port, 72 percent more than last year’s same period.

Major shipments imported into Imam Khomeini Port included barley, maize, oilseeds, sugar and edible oil.

Last week (on August 20), Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said loading and unloading of goods at ports of Iran has exceeded 60 million tons since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21) up to the date.

Speaking in an event on the occasion of the World Maritime Day, Eslami noted that exports from the country’s ports has increased six percent.

While Iran is combatting the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play some significant role in this combat. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitate loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

EF/MA