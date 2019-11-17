No worries over supply of basic goods: GTC head

TEHRAN – Managing director of Iranian state-run Government Trading Corporation (GTC) said there are no worries over the supply of basic goods in the country, IRIB reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Trade Ministry’s market regulation meeting on Sunday, Yazdan Seif noted that a look into the markets clearly indicates that there are no shortages in terms of basic goods across the country.

Officials from several government bodies attended the meeting to discuss the market conditions and ways of managing it.

In the event, deputy head of State Livestock Affairs Logistics (SLAL) said basic commodities in the country have been more than the planned amount since last year, adding that "Fortunately, 7.5 million tons of feed has been purchased since last year, some of which is already unloaded, some is in ports, and some is being shipped into the country.”

The official further mentioned the gasoline rationing plan and noted that the increase in gasoline prices won’t have any impact on the prices of other commodity groups.

340,000 tons of livestock feed shipped to Chabahar

Elsewhere in the meeting, director general of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province said since the Iranian calendar month of Mehr (started on September 22) four vessels have delivered a total of 340,000 tons of livestock feed to Iran through Chabahar Port (in southeast of the country), Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Behrouz Aghaie, since the government has authorized its affiliated bodies like State Livestock Affairs Logistics (SLAL) and Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) to import their needed commodities through Chabahar Port, several such cargoes have been unloaded in the port.

EF/MA