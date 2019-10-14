Chabahar Port’s capacity quadruples in less than 2 years: PMO head

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced that through inaugurating the first phase of Chabahar Port’s development plan, the port’s capacity has increased four times in less than two years, IRIB reported on Monday.

Making the remarks during a specialized meeting on development of Chabahar, Mohammad Rastad said the port’s capacity has increased to 8 million tons from 2 million tons through the first phase and it is expected to rise to 33 million tons through the second phase, which is currently 30 percent complete.

The official further highlighted that Chabahar can berth the vessels with the capacity of up to 100,000 tons.

As previously announced by the head of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province (where the port lies), exports of commodities from Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar has risen 100 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Septemeber 22) compared to the first half of the past year.

Behrouz Aqaei also said that transit of Afghan commodities via Chabahar Port has doubled during the first six months of this year.

In terms of transport and shipping situation in this port after the U.S.’s reimposition of sanctions against Iran, the official said, “The U.S. has exempted Chabahar Port from sanctions. U.S. sanctions waiver in this port has decreased insurance cost of vessels to a great extent in a way that most shipping lines are interested in shipping their goods via this port.”

Cement, minerals and construction stones are main export products in this southern province which are exported to various countries through this port, he added.

Located at southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar is the home for Iran's only oceanic port.

Due to its strategic geographical positioning, Chabahar port holds a great significance for Iran both politically and economically.

After years of negotiation, Iran has awarded the development project of this port to India, and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port.

However, after the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran in November, the future of many Iranian projects including Chabahar port was shadowed by the consequences of the sanctions.

But following several rounds of negotiations and discussions with New Delhi, the U.S. administration finally exempted the Chabahar project from the sanctions.

MA/MA