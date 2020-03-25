Annual loading, unloading of basic commodities up 136% in Chabahar Port

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of basic goods in Iran’s Chabahar Port have increased 136 percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) compared to its preceding year, according to an provincial official.

Behrouz Aqaei, the head of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province (where the port lies), also referred to bolstering trade between Iran, India, and Afghanistan through Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar as another prominent measure taken via the Iranian southeastern port city, ILNA reported.

In January, the official had announced that through construction of new warehouses and also renovating the existing ones, warehouse capacity and standards are planned to be elevated in Chabahar.

Aqaei said that given the programs of the country for the imports of basic commodities the capacity of the warehouses in this port should be increased, the website of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) published.

The official put the cost of the project for renovating three multi-purpose warehouses of the ports at 540 billion rials (about $12.8 million) to be provided through internal sources of PMO.

He also announced that two multi-purpose warehouses are under construction in the port through private sector’s investment and under build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts.

Back in December 2019, Aqaei had said that 17 countries had expressed willingness for contribution to the development of Chabahar Port.

