Iran in talks with foreign investors for funding Chabahar airport project

TEHRAN - Chairman of the board of Chabahar Free Trade–Industrial Zone Organization said his organization is in talks with foreign investors for financing the project for the construction of an international airport in the port city.

According to Abdolrahim Kordi, Chabahar Free Trade–Industrial Zone Organization is going to invest 5.5 trillion rials (about $131 million) supplied by domestic sources in the first phase of the mentioned project which is expected to be completed within two years, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the organization is also negotiating with foreign investors for attracting more investment for other phases of the project.

“Since the project has various sections, it is even possible for us to award different parts to different investors under build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts,” Kordi said.

Although, the main focus will be on the cargo section of the project, in the first phase the airport will have the capacity of transporting 800,000 passengers, he noted.

The official further said that a strategic committee has been established to supervise the Chabahar International Airport project, adding that all the related matters will be addressed by this committee.

Located in southeastern Iran, Chabahar Port is the country’s only oceanic port.

Although Iran has awarded the development project of this port to India and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port, several foreign countries are eager to contribute to the development of this strategic port.

Back in December 2019, the director general of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province said that 17 countries had expressed willingness for contribution to the development of Chabahar Port.

According to Behrouz Aghaei, so far 130 foreign company representative delegations have visited Chabahar, of which 17 have expressed willingness for investment in the port.

