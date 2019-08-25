ICCIMA hosts Iran-Bulgaria business forum

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted an Iran-Bulgaria business forum on Saturday in which the two sides explored ways of expanding economic cooperation, ICCIMA portal reported.

The event was attended by senior officials and businessmen from both sides including Iranian Ambassador to Sofia Seyed Mohammad Javad Rasouli, ICCIMA Vice Chairman Hossein Selahvarzi and Bulgarian counselor in Tehran Radoslav Gergov.

In the forum which was organized by the Iran-Bulgaria joint economic committee, the two sides emphasized transportation as a potent area for mutual cooperation and called for establishing a direct flight between the two countries.

Speaking in the event Mohammad Javad Rasouli put the two countries’ trade turnover at about $100 million, saying that considering the two sides’ good political relations the level of trade should be increased in the near future.

Bulgarian counselor in Tehran for his part noted that the Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Bulgaria route through Black Sea should be revived in order for Iran to access the European market and in return for Bulgaria to reach the Chinese and Far East markets.

Gregov expressed hope that by the end of the year negotiations between the two sides in the form of the two countries’ joint economic committee would yield good results and lead to a comprehensive mechanism for expanding economic relations.

As reported, numerous businessmen from the two sides attended the forum, among which the Iranians were representatives of companies active in a variety of areas including petrochemicals, plastic, building materials, glass and glass products, lighting industries, minerals, food, industrial cables, nuts and pharmaceuticals.

The Bulgarian companies present in the event were also active in the fields of dairy products, crane and forklift, renewable energy, food industry, batteries, tobacco, agricultural machinery, industrial robots and switches, industrial washers, hydraulic pumps, PVC profiles and transformers.

EF/MA