Iran-Bulgaria business forum slated for late-August

TEHRAN – An Iran-Bulgaria business forum is due to be held on August 24 in Tehran, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

As reported, the event will be attended by senior officials and businessmen from both sides including Iranian Ambassador to Sofia, Seyed Mohammad Javad Rasouli.

In the forum which has been organized by the Iran-Bulgaria joint economic committee, the two countries’ private sectors will explore avenues of mutual cooperation and discuss expansion of trade ties.

As announced by the Iran-Bulgaria Joint Economic Committee, the Iranian businessmen attending the forum are representatives of companies active in a variety of areas including petrochemicals, plastic, building materials, glass and glass products, lighting industries, minerals, food, industrial cables, nuts and pharmaceuticals.

The Bulgarian companies participating in the event are also active in the fields of dairy products, crane and forklift, renewable energy, food industry, batteries, tobacco, agricultural machinery, industrial robots and switches, industrial washers, hydraulic pumps, PVC profiles and transformers.

EF/