TPO to dispatch trade delegation to Belarus

TEHRAN- Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) is going to dispatch a trade delegation to Belarus capital city of Minsk during the Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 23-October 22), TPO portal reported.

Comprising of representatives of government and private sector entities, the delegation is aimed to discuss avenues of cooperation between the two countries ahead of the Iran-Belarus joint economic committee meeting which is due to be held in the same month.

The Iranian delegation is planned to discuss mutual cooperation with the Belarusian side in the form of four working groups, namely industry, agriculture and oil as well as medicine and health.

As reported, Iran’s exports to Belarus mainly include pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, auto parts, carpets, agricultural products, petrochemicals and glass products.

According to the former acting head of TPO, Mohammadreza Modoudi, the two countries have targeted to boost their trade turnover to €1 billion in the near future.

So far, Iran and Belarus have signed and exchanged 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in various areas including banking cooperation, educational and cultural cooperation, aviation, parliamentary, visa, customs and standards.

