Art exhibits set to honor Iranian music icon Mohammadreza Shajarian

TEHRAN – Negar and Persian Idea, two major galleries in Tehran, will organize two exhibitions during September to celebrate the 79th birthday of the legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian under the title “Sing, the King of Iranian Song”.

Abbas Mashhuri and Farzad Tajari are the curators of the exhibits that will open on September 20, just few days before the birthday of the music icon which falls on September 23.

A selection of calligraphy works and calligraphic-paintings by a group of artists, including Morad Fattahi, Ali Mokhtari, Behnam Moradi, Morteza Alipur and Soheila Ahmadi, will be put on view until September 25.

Negar Gallery is located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood and the Persian Idea Gallery cand be found at 28 Azar Alley, Kolahduz St., Shariati Ave.

Shajarian was honored with Patron’s Award at the Aga Khan Music Awards in Lisbon, Portugal in March.

The honor was conferred on Shajarian “in recognition of his enduring contribution to the musical heritage of humanity, his peerless musical mastery, and his sustained social impact as a performer and teacher, both within Iran and beyond its borders,” the organizers had said.

Shajarian is currently battling kidney cancer.

His “Rabbana”, the recitation of the supplication, which is composed of several verses of the Holy Quran that are read before iftar, the evening meal for breaking the fast during Ramadan, has been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The recitation was recorded at Iran’s national radio at a singing class Shajarian held for two of his students in 1980.

Photo: A calligraphy work by Mojtaba Sabzeh, which will be showcased in the exhibitions at the galleries of Nagar and Persian Idea in September.

