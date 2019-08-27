No change in Iran-U.S. relations without removal of sanctions: Rouhani

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that there will be no change in Iran-U.S. relations without removal of all sanctions and change of the wrong path that Washington have taken.

“If someone just seeks to take photo with Hassan Rouhani, it is not possible unless they remove all the cruel sanctions and respect the Iranian people’s rights,” he said in a speech aired live on state television.

He noted that Iran has continued talks with remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

He added, “Our path is clear. We will return if they return to their commitments. We seek to settle issues and solve problems through logical ways.”

“Change of our behavior towards those who have imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran and launched economic terrorism will start when they repent. They should return to their commitments and change the wrong path they have taken. They should serve the interests of the world and the international security. They should recognize the Iranians’ rights and respect the revolution and the Islamic system,” he said.

He also said, “Washington has the key to positive developments in relations between the two countries, to have security in the region and to be able to have better relations with the regional countries.”

Elsewhere, Rouhani said that Iran has never sought to build weapons of mass killing.

“This policy of ours has not been adopted because of your frowning and remarks, it’s because of our beliefs, morality and fatwa issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei],” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that preparations were under way for a meeting between Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“What I hope is that in coming weeks, based on these talks, we can manage to see a summit between President Rouhani and President Trump,” Aljazeera quoted him as saying.

‘Principles of foreign policy have not changed’

Rouhani also said that principles of Iran’s foreign policy have not been changed and the country seeks “constructive” and “comprehensive” interaction with the world.

He added that Iran has never sought tension and welcomes cooperation.

“We are ready to move within the framework of international law and national interests and security. We have chosen a path named empowering Iran,” he added.

He added, “Wherever negotiation and defense are needed, we will do it. We stand against bullying. Our final goal is Iran’s greatness.”

NA