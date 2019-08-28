‘We should talk to world and have interaction’

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran should talk to the world and have interaction with other countries, however, he insisted main focus should be on domestic capacities.

“We should talk to the world and have interaction. However, it is obvious that the main focus should be on domestic capacities, because our power comes from inside of the country,” he said during a cabinet meeting.

He added, “Iran has interaction with all countries except for those who seek animosity. Our country’s exportation has increased, we have made progress in science and technology and our youths are studying in foreign countries’ universities and all of these mean interaction with the world.”

He highlighted the importance of domestic capacities, however, he noted that it does not mean the country avoids interaction with the world.

“The youths, writers and the people from various social layers should pay attention to this point that domestic capabilities and interaction with the world are complementary and do not contradict each other,” he noted.

Elsewhere, he said that the main duty of the government is serving the people and not just chanting slogans.

He said, “Under the current circumstances, we should give hands to pass the problems. We are aware of the people’s demands. The people want us to make more efforts to settle the issues. We seek to solve problems earnestly and the people should be hopeful about the future.”

He said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visits to other countries and the talks he holds show the government’s efforts to serve the people and uphold their rights and interests.

“We should use capacities of friendly countries in order to reduce problems,” he added.

Rouhani said on Tuesday that there will be no change in Iran-U.S. relations without removal of all sanctions and change of the wrong path that Washington have taken.

“If someone just seeks to take photo with Hassan Rouhani, it is not possible unless they remove all the cruel sanctions and respect the Iranian people’s rights,” he said in a speech aired live on state television.

He noted that Iran has continued talks with remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

He added, “Our path is clear. We will return if they return to their commitments. We seek to settle issues and solve problems through logical ways.”

“Change of our behavior towards those who have imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran and launched economic terrorism will start when they repent. They should return to their commitments and change the wrong path they have taken. They should serve the interests of the world and the international security. They should recognize the Iranians’ rights and respect the revolution and the Islamic system,” he said.

He also said, “Washington has the key to positive developments in relations between the two countries, to have security in the region and to be able to have better relations with the regional countries.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that preparations were under way for a meeting between Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump.

NA