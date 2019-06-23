Rouhani: Most intl. problems rooted in U.S. unilateralism

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that most of the problems the world is facing today are rooted in U.S. unilateralism and violation of international law by Washington.

“Most of the regional and international problems have been caused by dictatorship and bullying of certain countries especially the United States whose roots are in violating international law and moving on the path of unilateralism,” Rouhani said during a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

Rouhani said that the U.S. quit the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and has threatened other countries to violate the resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council which endorsed the JCPOA.

The U.S. sanctions against the Iranian people are “economic terrorism”, Rouhani noted.

In remarks last week, Rouhani said since the sanctions target ordinary people they are “crimes against humanity”.

‘Reducing tensions is a fixed principle’



In his talks with the IPU chief, Rouhani also said, “Iran’s fixed approach is reducing tension, avoiding military conflicts and promoting international peace.”

The remarks by Rouhani were an open reference to rising tensions between Iran and the United States in the region.

Elsewhere, Rouhani said that the IPU has always had a positive role in bringing parliaments and public opinions closer together in line with coordination on important political and social issues.

“Terrorism, unilateralism and environmental issues are the problems that today’s world is facing and we need more cooperation among parliaments to address them,” he said.

For her part, Cuevas said that Iran plays an important and powerful role in promoting multilateralism and settling conflicts.

She described Iran as a powerful country in the region.

“Today, the world should learn a lesson from Iran’s successful experience of interaction and respect dialogue and international agreements,” she explained.

Cuevas said that the JCPOA proved that multilateralism and interaction are essential to maintain international peace.

“This agreement has a very powerful content and today the entire world knows that dialogue and interaction are important for achieving peace and stability,” she explained.

U.S. helps terrorist groups: Larijani

Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani also met separately with Cuevas. During the meeting, Larijani said that U.S. and certain countries in the region help terrorist groups.

Larijani said that the IPU is a democratic institution and should support democratic solutions.

Cuevas said that fight against terrorism should not be politicized, adding Iran has valuable experiences in this respect.

