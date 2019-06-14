Rouhani says U.S. is serious threat to international stability

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that the U.S. has adopted an “aggressive approach” and is a serious threat to the international stability.

“The U.S. administration has used its economic and military capabilities and has adopted aggressive approach and has disrupted all the international structures and regulations and has turned into a serious threat against and international stability,” he said during a speech at meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that today, the international community has been challenged by unilateralism more than ever. Problems and complexities such as terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking have made multilateralism more essential.”

He said that the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy which proved that if there is a political will, it will be possible to solve any problem through dialogue rather than sanctions and war.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled all its obligations based on 15 reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but unfortunately, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and threatens other parties and countries to violate the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls for normal trade relations with Iran,” he said.

Rouhani urges the remaining parties to the JCPOA to fulfil their obligations as soon as possible to make sure that Iran enjoys the economic benefits of the deal.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a country with an exceptional geographic and strategic location that is very rich in energy and mineral resources, and is located in the junction of commercial corridors from East to West and from North to South,” he noted.

He added, “These features along with its sustainable security and educated human resources, offer countless opportunities to investors and traders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, taking advantage of which can provide an economic boost in the economic sectors of the member states.”

He also said that Iran is ready to provide all facilities for the economic activities of the governments, companies and citizens of the SCO member states in Iran.

Elsewhere, Rouhani said, “Today, we all have to be united from the East to the West against the danger of extremism, because extremism threatens development, peace and security of the world. It does not matter whether we are Muslim, Christian, Jew, Buddhist or following any other religion, what matters is to be united against extremism of any color, race or religion.”

The 19th SCO summit was held in Kyrgyzstan, with the presidents of 11 countries taking part, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded for multilateral, political, economic and security cooperation.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are its main members, and Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus are observers.

NA/PA