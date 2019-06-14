Unilateral U.S. actions solely responsible for regional insecurity: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the U.S. unilateral actions and economic terrorism are solely responsible for insecurity in the region.

With Pres. @HassanRouhani at #SCO in Kyrgyzstan. Important multilateral dialogue + fruitful bilateral talks incl. w/ President Xi & President Putin.



Unilateral US actions—incl. its #EconomicTerrorism on Iran—are solely responsible for insecurity & renewed tension in our region. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 14, 2019

He also said, “With Pres. @HassanRouhani at #SCO in Kyrgyzstan. Important multilateral dialogue + fruitful bilateral talks incl. w/ President Xi & President Putin.”

President Hassan Rouhani and Zarif were in Kyrgyzstan to attend summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan.

During a speech at the summit, Rouhani said, “The U.S. administration has used its economic and military capabilities and has adopted aggressive approach and has disrupted all the international structures and regulations and has turned into a serious threat against and international stability.”

During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday, Rouhani said that the Europeans should resist the U.S. “economic terrorism” against Iran.

Zarif told ABC News in an interview published on June 2 that “there will be consequences” if the U.S. keeps up its economic pressure campaign against Iran’s people.

Zarif labeled the new U.S. sanctions as “economic terrorism” that “targets ordinary Iranian people” because even though food and medicine are exempted from the sanctions, the financial transactions associated with them are not.

