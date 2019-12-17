Regional security meeting to kick off in Tehran on Wednesday 

TEHRAN- Iran and six more key countries are set to hold the second session of Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran on Wednesday.

According to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretariat, senior security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are attending the session. The core of the talks will be how to restore durable security in Afghanistan.

The one-day session, which is initiated and hosted by the SNSC, will be attended by the national security advisors and officials from the mentioned countries.

This year’s meeting will concentrate on the issue of Afghanistan as well as a comprehensive campaign against different forms of terrorism in the country.

The national security officials will also hold bilateral talks.

The first session of the Regional Security Dialogue was held last year in October.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan which neighbor Afghanistan have attended this year’s meeting.

In August, senior Afghan analyst Entezar Khadem hailed Tehran’s role in the peace process in Afghanistan, saying Iran enjoyed the capability to help stabilize its eastern neighbor.

“Iran, as a neighbor of Afghanistan, has a bold role in peace and it can undertake several vital steps for having a sustainable peace,” Khadem said at the time, touching upon comments by Afghan officials who believed that U.S. efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan would be futile without contribution from neighboring countries like Iran and India.

Khadem added that Iran could cooperate with Afghanistan and assist Kabul in fighting terrorism.

“On the other hand, Iran, because of its dominance and status, can convince the leaders of the Taliban to join the campaign for establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he highlighted.

The expert added that Tehran could help Taliban reach the conclusion that Afghanistan was no longer a place for terrorism.



MJ/PA