Spread of terrorism is biggest challenge to Afghanistan: Shamkhani

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Tuesday that spread of terrorism is the biggest challenge to Afghanistan.

“Spread of terrorism and efforts by certain regional and extra-regional countries to weaken security in Afghanistan are the most serious challenges that threaten peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said during a meeting with Chinese Minister of State Security Chen Wenqing in Tehran.

Chen has visited Tehran as Iran is holding the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan with participation of China, Russia, India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.



Shamkhani expressed hope that constructive steps would be taken in line with strengthening security and stability in Afghanistan.

Elsewhere, he said that Iran and China are determined to expand strategic cooperation.

“The Iranian and Chinese security institutions can play a special role in implementing political, economic and defense agreements between the two countries,” the top security official remarked.

For his part, Chen said that China attaches great importance to relations with Tehran.

Shamkhani also held a separate meeting with Mahmadali Vatanzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan’s Security Council.

Shamkhani said that spreading Islamophobia and causing division among Islamic countries is a strategy pursued by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel.

He added that promoting real Islam is the only way to counter extremism.

Vatanzoda also said destabilizing Afghanistan under the banner of Islam must be prevented.

NA/PA