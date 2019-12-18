Tajikistan warns about possible establishment of a terrorist government in northern Afghanistan

TEHRAN - A senior Tajik official on Wednesday cautioned about the consequences of the growing presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, warning about possible establishment of a terrorist government in northern Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ali Watanzadeh, the secretary of Tajikistan national security council, who was addressing the second Regional Security Dialogue conference in Tehran, said, “Presence of terrorist groups in northern Afghanistan is a serious growing threat.”

He added, “With regard to expansion and stabilization of terrorist groups in northern Afghanistan, establishment of an independent terrorist ruling system is probable.”

Watanzadeh said the security of countries in the region is dependent on security in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan’s security is wrapped with security of other regional nations, especially its neighbors. We must put an end to over 40 years of war and insecurity in Afghanistan via collective cooperation.”

Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan attended the one-day Regional Dialogue conference which kicked off in Tehran on Wednesday.

The conference was hosted by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The core of the talks was how to restore durable security in Afghanistan.

The national security officials also held bilateral talks on the margins of the conference.

The first session of the Regional Security Dialogue was held last year in October.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan which neighbor Afghanistan attended this year’s meeting.

