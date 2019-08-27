Iran wheelchair basketball to participate at World Challenge Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national wheelchair basketball team will take part at the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric World Challenge Cup.

The competition will be held in Tokyo, Japan from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 with participation of Japan, Iran, Australia and South Korea.

Organized by the Japanese Wheelchair Basketball Federation, the World Challenge Cup, is a friendly tournament designed not only to prepare the national teams for the World Championships, but it is also to expand the movement of wheelchair basketball in Japan, such as increasing the level of international referees, table officials and the training of competition volunteers, to support its preparations for Tokyo 2020.

It is also positioned as an opportunity for the local residents including children to participate in the Paralympics interests, to activate local communities and legacy, including overseas teams participating in the competition and experiencing during pre-camping in neighboring municipalities.