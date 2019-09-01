Iran crowned World Challenge Cup champions

TEHRAN – Iran national wheelchair basketball team won the 2019 World Challenge Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Team Melli defeated Australia 84-58 in the final match.

Iran had already defeated Australia 75-62 in the tournament.

The Persians also beat South Korea 76-59 and hosts Japan 63-57 in the event.

The World Challenge Cup took place for the third year in Tokyo, Japan.

Organized by the Japanese Wheelchair Basketball Federation, the tournament is aimed not only to assist in strengthening the men’s national team but held for the purpose to prepare the teams for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

An expansion of the movement of wheelchair basketball, such as increasing the level of international referees, table officials and managing scores and time, training of competition volunteers.

It is an international convention that is also positioned as an opportunity for the local residents including children to participate in the Paralympics interests, to activate local communities and legacy, including overseas teams participating in the competition and experiencing during pre-camping in neighboring municipalities.