South Pars platforms undergo major overhaul to sustain gas output

TEHRAN – Iran has completed major maintenance work on the offshore gas platforms of Phases 5 and 6 of the South Pars gas field, aiming to ensure stable gas production amid regional conflict. Mehdi Rajabi, head of production operations at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), said the overhaul was carried out without incident, registering over 12,734 person-hours of labor.

Rajabi praised the continuous efforts of the company’s workforce, calling them the frontline of the country’s economic resilience. The heavy maintenance program, which took place from June 9 to July 2, coincided with a 12-day conflict, but was successfully implemented through continuous coordination and safety measures.

A total of 1,163 maintenance tasks were executed on platforms SPD5 and SPD6. These included the repair and replacement of 32-inch, 15-ton motor-operated valves (MOVs), cleaning of storage tanks, calibration and repair of safety valves, and various electrical and technical inspections. Following completion, both platforms were brought back online.

Rajabi noted that during the Israeli offensive against Iran, operational staff endured emergency conditions, with employees traveling from across the country—using any available means—to reach the platforms. Despite the challenges, he said, the overhaul was completed safely, ensuring continued production.

EF/MA