Amirhossein Esfandiar joins InPost ChKS Chełm

TEHRAN – Iranian international outside hitter Amirhossein Esfandiar has become the newest member of the newly promoted team — InPost ChKS Chełm. He is the second Iranian to have the opportunity to debut in the PlusLiga.

Esfandiar, 26, has not previously played in Poland.

Standing at 210 centimeters, he has played for several clubs during his career, including Kalleh Mazandaran (Iran), VC Greenyard Maaseik (Belgium), Labanyat Haraz Amol (Iran), Ural Ufa (Russia), Tianjin Food Group (China), and Foolad Sirjan Iranian (Iran).

Esfandiar has won two gold medals with Iran's national team at the Asian Championships (2019, 2021). He also triumphed at the Asian Games (2022). Earlier, in 2018, he won gold at the Asian Junior Championships, where he was also named MVP of the tournament, and the following year, he helped his team win the Junior World Championship, earning the MVP award once again.

In the 2024/25 season, he won the Iranian championship with his former club Foolad Sirjan Iranian. In 2024, his team also secured a bronze medal at the FIVB Club World Championship, and later that year, they won the Asian Club Championship. Esfandiar was named the best outside hitter of the tournament.

He has competed in the Champions League with the Belgian team VC Greenyard Maaseik and in the Volleyball Nations League with Iran’s national team.