Iranian hurdler Pirjahan takes gold at Indian event

TEHRAN – Mehdi Pirjahan from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 59th National Inter State Seniors Championships 2019 underway in Lucknow, India on Wednesday.

Pirjahan won the gold in the men’s 400 meters hurdles, clocking a personal best of 49.33 seconds but it was not enough for him to make the cut for the 2019 IAAF World Championships (49.30s qualifying mark).

Iran has participated in the event with four athletes.

Behnam Shiri (discus throw), Mehdi Pirjahan (400m hurdle), Hamid Reza Kia (triple jump) and Amir Zamanpour (1500m) will represent the west Asian country in the tournament.

The competition organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) got underway in Lucknow on Tuesday and will run until Friday.

The four-day championships feature over 600 athletes from India besides other entries from countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Iran, Kazakhstan and Bhutan.