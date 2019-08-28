Iran U23 football team to play two friendlies with Uzbekistan

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team are scheduled to play two friendly matches with Uzbekistan in September.

The Persians will face Uzbekistan on Sept. 6 at the Metallurg Stadium in Olmaliq in their first match.

Iran will also play Uzbekistan three days later at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent.

Iran U23 football team, headed by Farhad Majidi, prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran, a powerhouse of the Asian football, have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.