Pianist Puyan Azadeh remakes Javad Marufi’s pieces in “In Memoriam”

TEHRAN – Pianist Puyan Azadeh has remade his late teacher Javad Marufi’s compositions in an album titled “In Memoriam”.

The album released by the Mahoor Institute of Culture and Art in collaboration with the Ruaki Foundation was unveiled during a ceremony at the Rudaki Hall on Wednesday.

“The album took five years to be recorded and the foundation is happy to have collaborated in its production,” Rudaki Foundation Managing Director Ali-Akbar Safipur said.

Speaking at the ceremony, music researcher Behruz Mobseri said that Marufi was a pianist who could play both Iranian and classic pieces. “He was the pioneer of performing a new style of piano. He brought the Iranian piano out from aristocracy and made it public,” he noted.

“He was highly skilled in playing and also teaching piano and his compositions are popular among the people,” he added.

Mahin Zarrinpanjeh, one of Marufi’s students, also said that she had listened to the music and likes it a lot.

Santur virtuoso Milad Kiai also said that he is happy that the great man of Iranian music is being commemorated by the release of the album.

“Maestro Marufi was always well-dressed and sociable with many good characteristics that one can write a book about” Kiai added.

The ceremony ended by performing “Jila” and “In Memoriam”, two pieces from the album, by Azadeh.

Photo: Copies of the album “In Memoriam”.

RM/MMS/YAW