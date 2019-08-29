KAS Eupen GM Henkel welcomes new signing Saeid Ezatolahi

TEHRAN - Christoph Henkel, general manager of KAS Eupen, is satisfied with their new signing Saeid Ezatolahi.

The 22-year-old Iranian midfielder joined the Belgian football team on a one-year loan spell from Russian Premier League side Rostov with an option to buy.

"Saeid Ezatolahi proved his talent and abilities in Russian league. He also represented Iran national football team in the 2018 World Cup and played in group matches against Spain and Portugal. Although he is only 22, he has played 28 times for the Iran national team,” Henkel told lavenir.net.

“I am confident that Ezatolahi will be a real reinforcement for our team and will help us in the current season. We welcome Saeid to KAS Eupen and wish him every success in our club,” he added.

Ezatolahi is the fifth Iranian player in Belgian First Division League.

Ali Gholizadeh, Kaveh Rezaei, Milad Mohammadi and Younes Delfi are also playing in Belgian teams.