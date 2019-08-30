Iran appoints new commercial attaché in Iraq’s Basra

TEHRAN – The new acting head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization said Iran has dispatched a second commercial attaché to Iraq's Basra City, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

Mentioning the country’s plan for increasing the number of commercial attaches in the region, Hamid Zaboum noted that considering the importance of Iran’s economic relations with the neighboring Arab country, a third attaché will also be send to Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan soon.

Back in July, Iran’s new Deputy Industry Minister in trade affairs, Hossein Modares Khiabani, said following the government’s policies for increasing the country’s trade with the neighbors, 10 new commercial attachés are going to be sent to neighboring countries.

Iran and Iraq have been taking significant steps for boosting economic relations in the past few years.

The two countries are following up plans for increasing their bilateral economic trade to over $20 billion.

In early March, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani headed a high-ranking political and trade delegation in a visit to Iraq, during which the two sides inked several agreements and emphasized expansion of trade ties.

Less than a month after President Rouhani’s visit to Iraq, an Iraqi delegation visited Tehran to attend an Iran-Iraq business forum which was hosted by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on April 7.

EF/MA