Jashn-e Atefeha aims to support underprivileged students 

A charity event, known as Jashn-e Atefeha (literally meaning the festival of kindnesses), kicked off on Thursday nationwide to support underprivileged students prior to the upcoming school year (starting September 23).

The event, which solicits contributions in kind or in cash, has been held for 23 years by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation.

It spreads the culture of altruism and promotes the tradition for helping others, through which many financially-struggling students are provided with the opportunity to continue education.

