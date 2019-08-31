Minister tweets picture of Nahid-1 satellite at Trump

TEHRAN – Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has published an image of the Nahid-1 satellite, tweeting at U.S. President Donald Trump that the satellite is safe and sound.

“Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump!” Azari Jahromi tweeted on Saturday morning.

It came after an alleged rocket explosion at the space center meant to launch Nahid-1.

On Friday, Trump released a photograph of what he called a “catastrophic accident” during final launch preparations in Iran, saying the U.S. was not involved in the incident.

“The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One,” he tweeted.

A day earlier, Azari Jahromi had rejected reports that Iran’s third attempt to put satellites in orbit were unsuccessful.

“Apparently, there were reports that the third attempt to put the satellite in orbit were unsuccessful. In fact, Nahid 1 is alright, and is right now in the laboratory. Reporters can come visit the laboratory, too. #transparency,” he tweeted.

It comes after months of tensions between Iran and Washington. Trump last year unilaterally withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Earlier this year, Azari Jahromi said Iran will not hold off its progress in the field of space technology and cannot wait for other countries to meet its needs.

He said that Iran hadn’t had a good experience from international cooperation in the field of space technology, and that no country had cooperated in manufacturing satellites with Iran so far.

The minister have also said that despite all hardships, “we try to consider sanctions not as a threat but an opportunity for self-improvement.”

MH/