“Driving Lessons” named best non-Irish short at Dublin festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Marzieh Riahi’s “Driving Lessons” has won the best non-Irish short award at the Dublin Feminist Film Festival in Ireland, the organizers have announced.

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The best Irish short award went to “Early Days” by Nessa Wrafter.

The film is about Kate who knows she’s lucky to have become a mother, and her instincts toward her newborn baby are fiercely protective. Postnatal trauma and hallucinations make the world increasingly hard to bear.

The Dublin Feminist Film Festival was held in the Irish capital from August 22 to 24.

The festival promotes and celebrates female filmmakers, hoping to inspire and empower others to get involved in filmmaking.

This involves considering women on-screen, but also behind the camera, through celebrating and showcasing fantastic female filmmaking, as well as demonstrating that women make compelling and complex characters and subjects.

“Driving Lessons” also won the Golden Apricot for best short film at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, in July.

Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Marzieh Riahi’s movie “Driving Lessons”.

