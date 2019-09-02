47 pre-Islamic gold plaques seized from smugglers

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have seized 47 pieces of gold plaques dating back to pre-Islamic era, which were kept unlawfully by smugglers in Zanjan, western Iran.

“51 objects, including 47 gold plaques, were recovered from smugglers while making a deal,” CHTN quoted Abolfazl Moradi, a police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, as saying on Tuesday.

Along with the gold plaques, police also seized a platter, a belt buckle and clay vessels, that later proved not bearing historical importance, the official added.

“These plaques date from the pre-Islamic era, and according to [our] investigation they were attached to a piece of clothing or leather,” said Parastoo Qasemi, a provincial official in charge of museum complexes.

Talking about the gold relics, Qasemi added that “Malileh [tapestry] motifs are evident in these works.”

Iran is a major center of ancient culture. It is rich in valuable natural resources, especially metals, and played an important role in the development of ancient Middle Eastern civilization and trade.

From prehistorical times, Persia (Iran) was home to talented and well-trained artisans and goldsmiths who were able to produce intricate yet delicate jewelry without any modern tools. They made everything from necklaces and bracelets to finger rings, anklets and hair pins in both gold and silver.



AFM/MG