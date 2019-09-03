Parliament confirms two proposed ministers

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, members of the parliament (Majlis) cast votes of confidence for two ministers proposed by President Hassan Rouhani.

During an open session of parliament, Ali Asqar Mounesan was made minister of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicraft. Mohsen Haji-Mirzaee was also made minister of education.

Mounesan received 163 positive and 87 negative votes as well as 5 abstentions. The numbers were respectively 200, 48, and 7 for Haji-Mirzaee.

SP/PA

CAPTION: Mounesan (left) and Haji-Mirzaee (center) expecting poll results as they sit beside First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri (right)