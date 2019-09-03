Cinema Verite to screen “Copper Notes of a Dream”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary “Copper Notes of a Dream” will go on screen at the 13th edition of the Cinema Verite, Iran’s major international documentary film festival.

The film is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS.

Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled will understand, if they ever return.

Farahmand’s acclaimed documentary “Women with Gunpowder Earrings”, about a female journalist who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against the ISIS terrorists, received the best feature-length documentary award at the 11th edition of the Cinema Verite festival in 2017.

The 13th Cinema Verite will be held in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Reza Farahmand’s documentary “Copper Notes of a Dream”.

ABU/MMS/YAW

