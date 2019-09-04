U.S. won’t stop at Iran nuclear deal, it’ll tear up any accord as it sees fit, Zarif tells RT

Tehran is self-reliant enough to survive without the 2015 nuclear deal, but if Europe doesn’t save it, it won't be the last international accord the U.S. will trample, the foreign minister of Iran has told RT.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appeared on Oksana Boyko’s show ‘Worlds Apart’ during his visit to Moscow, where he spoke to top-tier Russian officials. His trip comes at a time when European nations, fronted by France, are frantically trying to prop up the nuclear deal and to encourage Iran to stay in it.

The Europeans want the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to survive. But Washington is putting pressure on them to cut Iran off while multiple reviews by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found that Iran was in full compliance with the 2015 accord, so now the ball is in Europe’s court.

“The Europeans must know that the appetite of the U.S. for breaking international law – whenever and wherever it serves them – will not stop at [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” Zarif predicts.

“A bully’s appetite will only grow if they see no reaction,” the Foreign Minister said.

The U.S. quit the Iran nuclear deal over a year ago, re-imposing sweeping sanctions and promising to reduce Iran’s oil industry – a major source of income – to zero. Zarif says his country has managed to recover, though he admitted the sanctions badly hurt its economy at first.

“(We) will build our future with or without the JCPOA.” Iran has been through a forty-year experience of living under pressure, and “will build our future with or without the JCPOA,” Zarif vowed. The pact is “an important achievement that should not be destroyed,” but its demise – however regrettable – would be “a blow to diplomacy, not a blow to Iran.”

Recently, Tehran signaled that it is still ready to talk to the U.S., provided that it lifts all sanctions imposed on Iran. “We will never negotiate under pressure, we will never negotiate with the knowledge that the outcome of these negotiations will only last for one presidency,” he told.

As for the future of the U.S., Zarif predicts the weaponization of its economy – as well as its animosity towards Russia and China – will spell “the demise of American economic might.”