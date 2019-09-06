UNWTO chief congratulates Mounesan on becoming tourism minister

TEHRAN – United Nations World Tourism Organization Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili in a letter on Thursday congratulated Ali-Asghar Mounesan on becoming Iran’s tourism minister.

In his message, Pololikashvili expressed pleasure over the establishment of Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, describing Mounesan’s appointment as the result of his indefatigable efforts when he was taking the helm of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, IRNA reported on Friday.

Last month, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization was changed to a ministry, and President Hassan Rouhani appointed Mounesan as the acting minister. On Tuesday, members of the parliament (Majlis) cast votes of confidence for him to take the helm of the ministry.

The UNWTO secretary general also hailed valuable decision of the Iranian government for the structural change as a sign of its special attitude toward cultural heritage.

Describing Iran as a valuable member of the organization, he hoped that bilateral ties will further improve following the change in Iran’s cultural heritage structure.

Mounesan replaced Zahra Ahmadipour as the head of the CHHTO in August 2017.

AFM/MG