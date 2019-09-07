Copper cathode output at 110,000 tons in 5 months

TEHRAN- Production of copper cathode in Iran reached 110,000 tons during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), IRIB quoted Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi, the managing director of Iran’s National Copper Company, as saying on Saturday.

According to a report previously released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), production of copper cathode and anode in Iran exceeded the planned amount in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

IMIDRO data indicate that National Copper Company produced 247,300 tons of copper cathode and 313,700 tons of copper anode in the previous year, showing 15 percent and 21 percent rise, respectively, from the projected figures.

Meanwhile, IMIDRO has announced that production of copper concentrate in Iran during the past Iranian year was five percent more than the planned figure.

IMIDRO data put the country’s copper concentrate output at 1.18 million tons in the past year, which is 1.123 million tons more than the planned amount.

And as Sa’d-Mohammadi announced on June 18, projects have been already started for increasing the country’s annual production of copper concentrate by 450,000 tons.

Also as reported, National Copper Company earned over 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) from the copper sales in the previous year, which was seven percent higher than the planned figure.

As announced by the directors of the company, achieving 150 trillion rials (about $3.57 billion) from sales has been targeted for the current year.

MA/MA