Monthly copper anode production 33% more than planned amount

TEHRAN- Production of copper anode by National Iranian Copper Company during the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad (May 22-June 21) was 33 percent more than the planned amount, according to the managing director of the company.

Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi said the company produced 31,259 tons of copper anode in Khordad, while the planned figure for this month was 23,632 tons, IRIB reported.

Managing director of National Copper Company also said that production of copper cathode by this company during the third month has been 22,328 tons which was 20 percent more than the planned figure of 18,611 tons.

According to a report previously released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), production of copper cathode and anode in Iran exceeded the planned amount in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019), IRNA reported.

IMIDRO data indicate that National Copper Company produced 247,300 tons of copper cathode and 313,700 tons of copper anode in the previous year, showing 15 percent and 21 percent rise, respectively, from the projected figures.

Meanwhile, IMIDRO has announced that production of copper concentrate in Iran during the past Iranian year was five percent more than the planned figure.

IMIDRO data put the country’s copper concentrate output at 1.18 million tons in the past year, which is 1.123 million tons more than the planned amount.

And as Sa’d-Mohammadi announced on June 18, projects have been already started for increasing the country’s annual production of copper concentrate by 450,000 tons.

Also as reported, National Copper Company earned over 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) from the copper sales in the previous year, which was seven percent higher than the planned figure.

As announced by the directors of the company, achieving 150 trillion rials (about $3.57 billion) from sales has been targeted for the current year.

MA/MA