Copper concentrate output 5,000 tons more than anticipation

TEHRAN- Production of copper concentrate by Iran’s National Copper Company during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) has been 5,000 tons more than the anticipated figure, IRIB reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

IMIDRO data put the copper concentrate output at 119,679 tons during the five-month period.

As previously announced by Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi, the managing director of National Copper Company, projects have been already started for increasing the country’s annual production of copper concentrate by 450,000 tons.

Production of copper concentrate in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), was five percent more than the planned figure, according to the data released by IMIDRO.

IMIDRO data put the country’s copper concentrate output at 1.18 million tons in the past year, which is 1.123 million tons more than the planned amount.

The data also indicate that production of copper cathode and anode in Iran exceeded the planned amount in the past year.

National Copper Company produced 247,300 tons of copper cathode and 313,700 tons of copper anode in the previous year, showing 15 percent and 21 percent rise, respectively, from the projected figures.

