Iran condemns new Israeli bloodshed in Gaza, West Bank

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has denounced the ongoing killings and blatant violations of human rights in Gaza and the West Bank.

He flatly condemned the continuation of the blockade on Gaza and Israel’s blocking operations to remove the debris and preventing the reconstruction of health and medical networks as well as vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, which has intensified the humanitarian disaster in the cold and rainy season.

Baqaei condemned such moves, saying they are part of Tel Aviv’s policy of Palestinian genocide.

Despite the so-called ceasefire being implemented in October, Israeli forces continue to sporadically bomb Gaza, with hundreds of Palestinians having been killed over the past few weeks.

More than 80 percent of structures have been destroyed, leaving large swathes of the besieged territory uninhabitable - a situation expected to become catastrophic with the onset of winter. Incoming aid remains slow and insufficient.

A recent report says Gaza may now contain the highest concentration of unexploded ordnance of any conflict zone in the world, posing a significant and enduring threat to civilians even after Israel's bombardment campaign against the besieged coastal area has subsided.

According to the British news and current affairs journal The Economist, a considerable danger lies beneath the rubble, where Israeli occupation forces deployed numerous bombs equipped with delayed-action fuses. These explosives can detonate unpredictably -- days, weeks, or even months later -- within collapsed structures or underground spaces, creating serious challenges for clearance operations and endangering returning families.

Baqaei also touched upon an increase in Israeli settles’ attacks in the West Bank, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque and the ongoing arbitrary arrests and torture of Palestinians, saying the international community has “a legal and moral duty to stop Israeli crimes.”

He further referred to all-out military and political support for the Israeli regime by the United States and certain European governments, denouncing the U.S. as an “accomplice” in Israeli crimes.

In the latest wave of violence, Israeli forces killed or injured several young Palestinians in separate West Bank raids.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing security sources, reported that Israeli soldiers shot 15-year-old Jihad Jumaa Jadallah as they raided the Far’a refugee camp, located south of the city of Tubas, on Sunday evening. The sources added that the troops prevented paramedics from reaching him to provide medical assistance. Jadallah, who was a ninth-grade student at al-Far’a Boys’ Basic School run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), succumbed to his injuries the same day, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Earlier, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews also treated an 18-year-old youth who suffered a shrapnel injury in the lower limbs during the Israeli military incursion into Far’a camp. Ambulance teams were prevented from reaching a third injured individual, who was later detained.

Separately, the Israeli military killed Hassan Sharkasi during a raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, according to the PRCS.

Among the most heartbreaking incidents was the case of six-year-old twins, Yahya and Nabila al-Sharbasi, who suffered appalling injuries after mistaking a bomb, abandoned amid the ruins of their neighborhood, for a toy.

Aid organizations emphasize the significant danger faced by children in Gaza's densely populated residential zones.

Several Israeli officials believe the regime must permanently occupy both Gaza and the West Bank.

