Hezbollah vows Lebanon won’t surrender a single inch to Israel

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised address during a memorial service for late media figure Hajj Mohammad Afif Al-Naboulsi on Monday, condemning Israel’s “blatant aggression” against Lebanon.

Qassem said the current escalation is “not a failure to uphold the ceasefire agreement but a preemptive attempt to strip Lebanon of its military, economic, and political power.”

He accused Israel of assassinating journalists to silence voices that revealed “the truth about the battle” and challenged “the media of tyrants and criminals.”

Qassem called Afif “a model of reliable analysis and accurate reporting,” who clarified the principles of resistance with precision.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s stance, Qassem declared: “We will not accept the loss of a single centimeter of Lebanon. What is happening today is blatant aggression aimed at controlling Lebanon and taking away all its power.”

