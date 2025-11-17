India’s return to America’s embrace

TEHRAN - Shargh, in a commentary, analyzed the major oil and gas deal between India and the United States.

It wrote: India, being the world’s third-largest importer of oil and the fourth-largest economy, has shifted in favor of the United States. Earlier this year, India resumed importing Iranian oil for the first time in seven years, but now the situation seems to have turned. India has signed a major contract with the U.S. for importing liquefied natural gas. Behind this commercial shift lies a pragmatic policy. The Trump administration encouraged India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil, while opening the path for U.S. LNG exports to India. With this deal, New Delhi gains access to cleaner and cheaper fuel along with reduced tariff pressure. According to energy expert Morteza Behrouzifar, it was mistaken from the outset to assume India would lean toward Iranian or Russian oil markets. India has extensive trade with the U.S. and is a longstanding ally. Not only India, but also the Arab states of the Persian Gulf prefer dealings with the U.S. over turning toward Russia or Iran, since their economic and commercial interests are far greater with the world’s largest economy. India’s temporary efforts to resolve its oil import challenges should not be mistaken for a stable market for Iran.

Kayhan: Iran, the unrivaled power in the region

Following the 12-day war, the Islamic Republic of Iran has not only stood firm against military threats from Israel and the U.S., but has also accelerated its path toward becoming a decisive regional power through the expansion of military capabilities, technological advances, and socio-economic development programs. Despite severe economic pressures from sanctions, inflation, and drought, Iran has demonstrated determination in pursuing development and has emerged as a productive power. These advances have strengthened domestic confidence and enhanced Iran’s ability to withstand economic pressure, military threats, and hostile media campaigns. The U.S. and Europe now face a new challenge—one that Iran has overcome by relying on internal strength, regional networks, and transparent communication. The Zionist regime and its allies sought to weaken Iran through psychological operations and economic pressure, but Iran’s cyber, media, and active deterrence capabilities thwarted these efforts. Although threats remain, Iran is now positioned as a leading power. Its unrivaled strength in West Asia serves as a serious deterrent, making any aggressive action against it costly and consequential.

Ettelaat: Take diplomacy seriously

In an interview with the Ettelaat newspaper, Seyyed Jalal Sadatian, an international affairs analyst, discussed the looming IAEA Board of Governors meeting and the possible decision regarding Iran. Sadatian stated that the dialogue between Iran, the U.S., and the European troika seems to have moved outside the realm of diplomacy. The Europeans, in full coordination with the United States, are seeking to document their positions and pass another resolution against Iran. These anti-Iran efforts come at a time when, unfortunately, no serious action is being taken inside the country. To escape the current crisis, Iran’s governing system must employ all domestic diplomatic capacities and turn consultations and “engagement with the West” into reality, so that Western media campaigns do not further restrict Iran’s space. Neglecting dialogue with other countries will ultimately lead to more allegations against Iran by the West and the U.S., resulting in greater restrictions imposed by Western-controlled organizations and a more negative international perception of Iran. Therefore, Iran must take clarification by international organizations seriously, so that even if they do not yield results, global public opinion will at least recognize the unjust threats against Iran.

Khorasan: The half-open window of diplomacy

In an article, Khorasan wrote about the U.S. request for renewed negotiations with Iran. It said amid occasional regional tensions, signs have once again emerged of Washington moving toward dialogue with Tehran. These signs do not reflect reconciliation or a return to normal diplomatic paths, but rather point to the existence of a “half-open window.” According to Araghchi, Iran will not enter any path where imposition and dictation replace dialogue and mutual respect. Strategically, this half-open window can serve as a tool to demonstrate Iran’s political maturity and bargaining power; a chance to show that Tehran is ready to negotiate, but not ready to retreat. Such a situation sends a clear message to regional and international actors: Iran remains an active player capable of managing both the battlefield and diplomacy simultaneously. If Washington fails to respond clearly to Iran’s requests and messages, this window could quickly close. And if negotiations take on an “imposed” nature, they will be removed entirely from Tehran’s agenda.