Iran to showcase cultural products at Shahab international exhibition in Baghdad

TEHRAN- The Islamic Republic of Iran is set to participate in the 4th edition of Shahab International Exhibition for Children and Adolescents, held in Baghdad, Iraq, from November 19 to 29, with a focus on promoting Iranian cultural products, particularly in the fields of animation and toys.

This year’s exhibition marks a significant leap forward for Iranian producers, as they aim to expand their presence in international markets, the organizers announced during a press conference held in Tehran on Monday.

Saeid Hosseini, an activist in the cultural industries sector, emphasized the advancements made in animation and toy production over the past decade. He noted that Iranian products have gained a stronger foothold in the market, but stressed the necessity of developing international markets to sustain this growth.

“The domestic market alone is not sufficient; we need to rapidly expand our international reach,” he stated. Hosseini highlighted Iraq as a priority market due to its cultural proximity and burgeoning consumer base, noting that the country is young and has a promising market size.

Last year, 50 Iranian producers showcased 300 products at the Iranian pavilion at the exhibition. This year, the pavilion has expanded significantly, featuring sections dedicated to video games, animation, startups, and more. Hosseini mentioned plans to establish a permanent office or showroom following the exhibition to better facilitate exports.

Hamed Ta’amoli, Vice President of the Toy Manufacturers Association, shared insights on the domestic market, which he described as a $400 million industry.

He pointed out that while local producers have seen qualitative and quantitative growth, competition with Chinese imports remains a challenge. “We need to focus on exporting to neighboring countries like Iraq and even further to Europe,” he said, emphasizing the lack of specialized structures for toy exports.

Sajjad Abbasi, director of Karestan Baharestan, the largest innovation complex for culture and art in Iran, noted their collaboration with 150 teams focused on children’s products. He expressed optimism about the exhibition's potential to connect with major buyers, with over 3,000 visitors expected daily.

Abbasi also highlighted the importance of religiously themed products given Iraq's Muslim population and the favorable attitudes towards Iranian goods.

Mohammadreza Ramezanpour, a stationery producer, expressed satisfaction with the improvements in product quality and quantity over the past decade. He underscored the importance of exporting Iranian products, stating that they can compete effectively with foreign counterparts in terms of quality and cost.

As the exhibition unfolds, it is anticipated to serve as a crucial platform for Iranian producers to engage with Iraqi traders and educational officials, showcasing their capabilities and fostering cross-border business relationships.

The event is expected to pave the way for further growth in Iran's cultural production sector and enhance its export potential.

SAB/