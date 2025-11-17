Aref tells Russian PM in Moscow: ‘Partnership treaty will guide us’

TEHRAN – Iran’s First Vice-President, Mohammad-Reza Aref, traveled to Moscow this week to attend the 24th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government, using the trip to underscore Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Russian Federation.

Aref met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday, where he expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of bilateral relations and specifically praised Moscow’s diplomatic support regarding recent international issues, particularly those concerning the controversial snapback mechanism.

Aref highlighted the strategic importance of the two nations’ joint participation in key regional and international bodies, including BRICS, the SCO, and the Eurasian Economic Union. He stressed that these organizations offer significant potential for growth, stating that “These organizations possess extraordinary capacities, and cooperation between the two countries within this framework can add further momentum to collaborations.”

The Vice-President also referenced the long-term Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, calling it essential for future cooperation. He affirmed that “This document serves as a guide for advancing our relations to the highest level.” Furthermore, Aref addressed the finalization of a new agreement focusing on information security, noting the shared threats both countries face in cyberspace. He emphasized the urgent need to facilitate the process to protect the critical infrastructure of both Iran and Russia.

For his part, Prime Minister Mishustin affirmed Russia’s reciprocal desire to strengthen relations with Iran, emphasizing that these ties would be built upon the principles of good neighborliness. Mishustin pointed to the recent enforcement of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union as a major step forward. He concluded that “The implementation of this agreement provides an opportunity to enhance bilateral exchanges.” Aref, who traveled to Moscow at Mishustin’s invitation, is scheduled to hold further meetings with officials from other participating countries during his stay in the Russian capital.

Another notable exchange on Monday saw Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speak with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful as the IAEA Board of Governors prepares to consider an anti?Iran resolution submitted by Britain, France and Germany, saying Moscow and Tehran share similar views and remain closely coordinated on the matter.

Araghchi affirmed Iran’s ongoing cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog while rejecting Western claims that the snapback mechanism has been activated, urging the IAEA to maintain impartiality and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. He also stressed the importance of regional dialogue and cooperation, citing his recent consultations with neighboring officials. Lavrov welcomed Iran’s diplomatic efforts in the region and signaled Russia’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Tehran.