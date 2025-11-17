Top judge orders investigation into US June aggression against Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s judiciary chief has called for legal action in response to Washington’s direct responsibility for Israel’s June aggression against Iran, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s public admission of involvement.

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje said on Monday that Trump’s statement has clear legal implications and must be investigated both at home and abroad.

Mohseni-Eje argued that the president’s words amount to a confession of criminal conduct and urged prosecutors to act swiftly. “The U.S. president once again explicitly confessed to committing crimes against Iran and the Iranian people, stating that he was personally and directly involved in the 12-day war,” he said, adding that such an admission “carries significant consequences from the perspective of legal and criminal rules and provisions of international law.” He demanded that “the Attorney General and the Judiciary’s deputy director for international affairs should prepare arrangements to investigate this crime in both international and domestic courts,” stressing that confession is among the strongest forms of proof.

The call for accountability followed Trump’s November 6 remark that he was “very much in charge of” the assault on Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry amplified the demand for justice, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sending a formal letter to the UN secretary?general and the Security Council president. In that correspondence, Araghchi said Trump’s admission “proves Washington’s direct role in the crime of aggression” and condemned the attack as a blatant breach of the UN Charter and basic rules of international law.

Iranian officials enumerated war crimes committed by the U.S. and Israel, explaining that the assault targeted a wide range of civilians and infrastructure. They noted the attackers killed dozens of civilians including women and children, scientists, academics, journalists and prisoners. They deliberately struck hospitals, the national broadcasting center, a prison, and peaceful nuclear facilities. Araghchi insisted Tehran would use “all legal channels to bring to justice those responsible for the aggression and seek compensation for the damages incurred,” and urged the UN to take measures to hold the U.S. and Israel accountable.