Israel arrests 27-year-old accused of spying for Iran in latest espionage case

TEHRAN – Israeli authorities say they uncovered another espionage case that led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man accused of working for Iranian intelligence.

The indictment filed Sunday against Shimon Azarzar of Kiryat Yam details security offenses involving contact with Iranian agents and carrying out missions under their direction.

According to the i24news report, Azarzar was allegedly assisted by his girlfriend, a military reservist, in gathering information on Israeli military and Air Force bases. A joint investigation by the Shin Bet and police revealed that over more than a year, Azarzar transmitted photos and locations of sensitive sites and even offered to provide his handlers with vital information from within the bases.

This case is part of a troubling pattern for Israeli security agencies. Only a few weeks ago, a 23-year-old from Tiberias, Yosef Ein Eli, was detained on similar charges. Israeli media claimed he received money to collect intelligence on hotels, IDF soldiers, and senior officials for Iranian operatives. Since the start of the Gaza war in 2023, the Shin Bet has uncovered more than 20 such espionage cases.

Despite extensive Israeli efforts to curb the phenomenon of Israeli citizens spying for Iran, the crisis seems to be growing. The Shin Bet reports a staggering 400% increase in identified espionage cases in 2024 compared to the previous year. In a telling move, the Israeli regime launched a massive advertising campaign in July, desperately urging Jewish residents of occupied Palestine to resist the “financial” lure of spying for Iran.

The surge in espionage aligns with recent statements from Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, who declared that a "treasure trove" of Israeli intelligence had been transferred to Iran. He said the documents contained information on nuclear weapons projects and joint ventures with the U.S. and European countries. Minister Khatib stated that the cooperation from Israelis was motivated by both "material incentives" and hatred of the “corrupt and criminal” Israeli prime minister.

According to an analysis by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, believed to have ties with Iran’s military circles, Israelis' growing tendency to spy for Iran comes from deep problems inside Israel.

“Israel lacks a shared national identity because many citizens are immigrants without common cultural or historical roots, resulting in a weak ‘national zeal’ and a greater focus on personal interests,” the analysis notes. It adds that deep internal divisions, particularly between secular and Haredi Jews, and racial discrimination against minorities have made the situation worse. The analysis also mentions a deteriorating economy, which it links to Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and the wars he has launched against several countries over the past two years. “All these factors have created widespread political, social, and economic dissatisfaction,” the report concludes.

In his statements, Iran's intelligence minister said that despite the ongoing crackdown by the regime, Iran has numerous active spies embedded across various sectors and branches of the Israeli system.