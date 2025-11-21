Tehran hosting major steel, metallurgy fair with over 700 exhibitors

TEHRAN – Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is hosting the 22nd edition of Iran's international exhibition of metallurgy, dubbed IRAN METAFO, bringing together more than 700 domestic and foreign companies in what officials describe as the country’s most significant annual gathering for the steel and metals sector.

According to state media, the event was inaugurated by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak and it will run until November 23.

The exhibition features 610 Iranian companies and 113 foreign participants from 13 countries, showcasing equipment, technologies and products across the full metallurgy value chain, including iron and steel production, casting and molding systems, non-ferrous metals, mining machinery, industrial furnaces, refractory materials and advanced ceramics.

Organizers say the diversity of participants and the presence of specialists from multiple fields have turned the expo into a key platform for exchanging technical expertise, presenting new industrial innovations and expanding cooperation at both national and regional levels.

EF/MA