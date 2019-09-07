Active resistance grounded U.S. maximum pressure on Iran: Shamkhani

TEHRAN – The United States’ policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran has been grounded thanks to Iran’s active resistance approach, secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday.

The maximum pressure policy was based on “unrealistic hypotheses to make Iran’s national economy crumble,” Shamkhani told a meeting of parliamentarians, the Mehr news agency reported.

“This is while the Iranian nation did not cave in to such economic pressure, thanks to their insight,” the top security official remarked.

“Resistance gains victory once it is accompanied by a policy of constant activity,” he pointed out.

He underlined that countering U.S. sanctions has turned into a uniting topic for various political groups in Iran.

SP/PA